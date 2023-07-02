Truist Financial Cuts Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target to $22.00

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

COLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Columbia Banking System from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 0.1 %

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $20.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $35.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.01.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $429.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.99 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. This is an increase from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes bought 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $50,024.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at $609,752.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 401.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 154,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 123,495 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,129,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 210.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,111,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,811,000 after acquiring an additional 753,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,458,000 after acquiring an additional 438,629 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.