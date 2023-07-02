Truist Financial Cuts Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Price Target to $34.00

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GBCI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Glacier Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.25.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

GBCI opened at $31.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.31 and its 200 day moving average is $40.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $214.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.49 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Don J. Chery acquired 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $32,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,066.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Randall M. Chesler acquired 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.68 per share, with a total value of $35,075.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,365.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Don J. Chery bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $32,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,066.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,135 shares of company stock valued at $376,256 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBCI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 837,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,183,000 after purchasing an additional 106,754 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 220,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 35,732 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 286,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 73,809 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 18.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 427,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,967,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

