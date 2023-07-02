Truist Financial Cuts Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target to $64.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PB. Morgan Stanley downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Prosperity Bancshares to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Prosperity Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Prosperity Bancshares from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.09.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of PB stock opened at $56.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.97. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $365.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.02 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 39.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.13%.

Insider Transactions at Prosperity Bancshares

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director L. Jack Lord acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.04 per share, with a total value of $310,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

