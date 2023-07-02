Truist Financial Cuts Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $19.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.22.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87. Regions Financial has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $24.33. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J Thomas Hill bought 11,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,735.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regions Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,828 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

