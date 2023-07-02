Truist Financial Cuts Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Price Target to $24.00

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TRMK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Trustmark from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trustmark from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Trustmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trustmark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.17.

Trustmark Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average of $26.88. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $188.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.76 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trustmark

In other news, Director Richard H. Puckett acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $42,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,289.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trustmark

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

