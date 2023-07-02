Truist Financial Trims East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Target Price to $62.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EWBC. StockNews.com upgraded East West Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.88.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %

EWBC stock opened at $52.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.39. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other news, COO Parker Shi purchased 4,780 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.94 per share, for a total transaction of $200,473.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 4,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,473.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Parker Shi bought 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.94 per share, with a total value of $200,473.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,780 shares in the company, valued at $200,473.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Molly Campbell purchased 650 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,347.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,011.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 23,030 shares of company stock worth $976,542. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.