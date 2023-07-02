UBS Group Lowers Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target to $132.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $137.00 to $132.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.12% from the company’s previous close.

PKG has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.88.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $132.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $146.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,107,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,401 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $118,827,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,404,000 after buying an additional 663,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,969,000 after buying an additional 610,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,482,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,321,000 after buying an additional 578,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

