Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) vs. Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Critical Review

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) and Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Ultra Clean has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valens Semiconductor has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.9% of Ultra Clean shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Valens Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Ultra Clean shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.9% of Valens Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Clean $2.37 billion 0.72 $40.40 million $0.18 213.67 Valens Semiconductor $90.71 million 2.76 -$27.67 million ($0.27) -9.37

This table compares Ultra Clean and Valens Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ultra Clean has higher revenue and earnings than Valens Semiconductor. Valens Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ultra Clean, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ultra Clean and Valens Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Clean 0 1 2 0 2.67 Valens Semiconductor 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ultra Clean currently has a consensus target price of $38.80, suggesting a potential upside of 0.88%. Valens Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 203.03%. Given Valens Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Valens Semiconductor is more favorable than Ultra Clean.

Profitability

This table compares Ultra Clean and Valens Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Clean 0.40% 14.48% 6.85% Valens Semiconductor -30.11% -16.22% -14.23%

Summary

Ultra Clean beats Valens Semiconductor on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultra Clean

(Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system. It also offers various industrial and automation production equipment; fluid delivery systems consist of one or more chemical delivery units, including PFA tubing, filters, flow controllers, regulators, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; precision robotic systems; top-plate assemblies; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystem of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and other high-level assemblies. In addition, the company provides tool chamber parts cleaning and coating services; micro-contamination analysis services for tool parts, wafers and depositions, chemicals, cleanroom materials, deionized water, and airborne molecular contamination; and analytical verification services for process tool chamber part cleaning. It primarily serves original equipment manufacturing customers in the semiconductor capital equipment and semiconductor integrated device manufacturing industries, as well as display, consumer, medical, energy, industrial, and research equipment industries. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About Valens Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable. The company offers audio-video solutions for the enterprise, education, industrial, digital signage, medical, and residential markets. It also provides automotive chipsets that support advanced driver-assistance systems, automotive data solutions, infotainment, telematics, and backbone connectivity. The company has a collaboration with iCatch Technology to develop a 360-degree multi-camera videoconferencing solution. It operates in Israel, China, Hong Kong, the United States, Mexico, Japan, Hungary, and internationally. It has aValens Semiconductor Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.