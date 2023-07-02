United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,598 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 64,337 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 26,353 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 30,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.80 to $6.46 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.46.

United Microelectronics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $7.89 on Friday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.29.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

United Microelectronics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.453 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 5.36%. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

