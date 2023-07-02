United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, HSBC lowered United Microelectronics from a hold rating to a reduce rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.80 to $6.46 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.46.

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.98. United Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $8.97.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Microelectronics will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a $0.453 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 5.36%. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $81,057,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $42,960,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,487,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,138 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,587,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,200 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,288,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

