United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UTHR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.67.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $220.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a current ratio of 9.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.21. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $201.65 and a twelve month high of $283.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.60.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.60. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 18.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.26, for a total transaction of $1,810,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,413.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.26, for a total value of $1,810,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,413.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total transaction of $80,338.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,186.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,374 shares of company stock valued at $28,123,879. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

