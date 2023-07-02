United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UTHR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.67.
United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ UTHR opened at $220.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a current ratio of 9.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.21. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $201.65 and a twelve month high of $283.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.60.
Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics
In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.26, for a total transaction of $1,810,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,413.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.26, for a total value of $1,810,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,413.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total transaction of $80,338.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,186.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,374 shares of company stock valued at $28,123,879. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
