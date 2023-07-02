Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.21

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.21 and traded as high as $2.40. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 24,660 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Security Instruments in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUU Free Report ) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of Universal Security Instruments worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

