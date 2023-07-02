Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.21

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.21 and traded as high as $2.40. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 24,660 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Security Instruments in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Universal Security Instruments Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Universal Security Instruments Company Profile
Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Security Instruments
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.