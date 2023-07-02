Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.43.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VALE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. BNP Paribas cut Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Vale Stock Performance

Vale stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. Vale has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $19.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vale

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vale will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 7,636.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,263,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,453,000 after acquiring an additional 33,820,650 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,188,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vale by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,165,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,138,775,000 after buying an additional 11,393,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vale by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,763,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,214,000 after buying an additional 8,334,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter worth $71,347,000. 18.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

