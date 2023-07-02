Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,598,000 after buying an additional 4,031,885 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 44,930.6% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,028,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 2,024,125 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,078,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,521,000 after buying an additional 1,899,703 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $142.10 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.10. The company has a market capitalization of $103.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.73.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

