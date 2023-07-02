Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,885 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 44,930.6% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,028,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,125 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,078,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VTV stock opened at $142.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.73. The company has a market capitalization of $103.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

