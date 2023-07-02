Verge (XVG) Price Up 84.3% Over Last Week

Verge (XVG) traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded up 84.3% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $53.56 million and approximately $28.35 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,520.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.10 or 0.00360723 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $300.22 or 0.00983667 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00012946 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.45 or 0.00538814 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00066591 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00162080 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,124,688 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

