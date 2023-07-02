Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) PT Lowered to $4.25

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $5.00 to $4.25 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm cut shares of Veritone from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Veritone from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Veritone from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

VERI stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $144.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 3.15. Veritone has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Veritone ( NASDAQ:VERI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 42.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Veritone will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Veritone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Veritone by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Veritone during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veritone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Veritone during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.65% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models and human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.

