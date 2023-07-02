Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3,152.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,434 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 390,059 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

VZ stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.24.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

