Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Coston McIsaac & Partners

Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,475 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Insider Activity

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $37.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

