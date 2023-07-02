Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $407.00

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 407 ($5.17) and traded as low as GBX 396.60 ($5.04). Vesuvius shares last traded at GBX 398.40 ($5.07), with a volume of 114,043 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.44) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 462 ($5.87).

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 409.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 407.32. The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 612.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, insider Mark Collis purchased 9,524 shares of Vesuvius stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.31) per share, for a total transaction of £39,810.32 ($50,617.06). Insiders have purchased a total of 32,424 shares of company stock worth $13,141,032 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

