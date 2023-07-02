Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) PT Raised to $20.00 at UBS Group

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VIPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $12.50 to $14.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Vipshop Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $16.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.47. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 18.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vipshop by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 263,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 152,189 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 22,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 3.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 658,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at $146,000. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

