VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,600 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the May 31st total of 613,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 702,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

VivoPower International Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:VVPR opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. VivoPower International has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48.

Institutional Trading of VivoPower International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VivoPower International by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 32,337 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VivoPower International by 398.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 53,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VivoPower International by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,916,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 495,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About VivoPower International

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

