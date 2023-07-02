VNET Group Reiterates Maintains Rating for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by equities research analysts at VNET Group in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ODFL. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $331.00 to $391.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $386.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $369.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $381.81. The company has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

