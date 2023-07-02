Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Price Target Cut to GBX 85

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 95 ($1.21) to GBX 85 ($1.08) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.46) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 100 ($1.27) to GBX 95 ($1.21) in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 185 ($2.35) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 113.50 ($1.44).

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 73.97 ($0.94) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 82.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 88.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.92. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of GBX 70.06 ($0.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 132.04 ($1.68). The company has a market cap of £19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

