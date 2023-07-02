Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Vox Royalty from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Get Vox Royalty alerts:

Vox Royalty Price Performance

VOXR stock opened at $2.41 on Thursday. Vox Royalty has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $3.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58.

Vox Royalty Increases Dividend

Vox Royalty ( NASDAQ:VOXR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.011 dividend. This is a boost from Vox Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vox Royalty

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vox Royalty in the 1st quarter worth $29,106,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Vox Royalty in the 1st quarter worth $6,644,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Vox Royalty in the 4th quarter worth $3,174,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Vox Royalty by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 94,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vox Royalty in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

About Vox Royalty

(Free Report)

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vox Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vox Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.