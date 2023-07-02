Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 96.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 73.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 13,861 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 41.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter worth $226,000.

Shares of VOYA opened at $71.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.96. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $78.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.03). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.73.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

