Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:IDE)

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.229 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of IDE opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the period.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

