Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:IDE)

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.229 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of IDE opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $10.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.