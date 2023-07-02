Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.