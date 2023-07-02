Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 433 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $185.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.24 and its 200 day moving average is $181.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 106.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

