Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) PT Raised to $13.00 at Raymond James

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $6.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.01% from the stock’s current price.

WEAV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Weave Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $7.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Weave Communications Price Performance

WEAV stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Weave Communications has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $741.27 million, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73.

Insider Transactions at Weave Communications

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 29.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.25%. The business had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.71 million. On average, analysts predict that Weave Communications will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Weave Communications news, CRO Matthew C. Hyde sold 5,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $28,370.90. Following the sale, the executive now owns 601,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,926.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEAV. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the first quarter worth $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Weave Communications by 36.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the first quarter worth $207,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 687,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 55,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the first quarter worth $116,000. 53.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weave Communications

(Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.