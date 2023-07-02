Wedbush Increases BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $73.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wedbush from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BMRN. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.60.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $86.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.11 and a beta of 0.38. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $80.53 and a 52 week high of $117.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $596.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,426,303.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,627,665 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

