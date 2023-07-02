Wells Fargo & Company Increases Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target to $162.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GTLS. StockNews.com started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Finally, CL King upped their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.44.

GTLS opened at $159.79 on Friday. Chart Industries has a one year low of $101.44 and a one year high of $242.59. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -798.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.13.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $537.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

