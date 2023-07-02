Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,159 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $42.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $160.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

