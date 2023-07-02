Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $2.35 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after buying an additional 5,139,634 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,340,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,741,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,573 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,150,472,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $207.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average is $42.14.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

