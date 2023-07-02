Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 132 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 2.0% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $185.22 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

