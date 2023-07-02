Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WERN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.56.

Werner Enterprises Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $44.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.77. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $50.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $832.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 13,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 38,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,428,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,307,000 after acquiring an additional 81,268 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

See Also

