Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation lowered its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,893,000 after buying an additional 361,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($59.76) price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, April 28th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.56.

WPM stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.01.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 64.08%. The business had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

