Willis Investment Counsel Buys 433 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.9% of Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $29,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,582,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,709 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $563,524,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HD opened at $310.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $312.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.02.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.