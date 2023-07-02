Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Receives $265.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $265.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $235.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $188.99 and a 1 year high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 33.70%.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $578,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,455,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.