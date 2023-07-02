Windsor Group LTD Decreases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Windsor Group LTD lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $806,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $115.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.52 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $292.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

