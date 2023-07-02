WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Short Interest Down 62.1% in June

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the May 31st total of 154,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGZD opened at $44.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.69. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a one year low of $42.99 and a one year high of $46.36.

Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, August 10th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 10th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 1,812.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $4,963,000.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

