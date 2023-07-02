Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 346 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $445.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $332.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $424.22 and its 200-day moving average is $408.83. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $446.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

