Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 2.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $69.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average is $57.91. Worthington Industries has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $70.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.84. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Worthington Industries will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Worthington Industries news, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $977,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,338,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,998,170.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after buying an additional 12,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

