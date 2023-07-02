WPP (LON:WPP) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,245

WPP (LON:WPP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,260 ($16.02) to GBX 1,245 ($15.83) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on WPP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,170 ($14.88) to GBX 1,230 ($15.64) in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,240 ($15.77) to GBX 1,260 ($16.02) in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,185.29 ($15.07).

WPP stock opened at GBX 823.40 ($10.47) on Friday. WPP has a 12 month low of GBX 713 ($9.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,082 ($13.76). The firm has a market cap of £8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1,328.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 881.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 917.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

In related news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 3,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 894 ($11.37), for a total transaction of £33,471.36 ($42,557.36). Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

