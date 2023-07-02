Zacks Research Comments on McKesson Co.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for McKesson in a report issued on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.74. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $26.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q4 2025 earnings at $7.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $30.29 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MCK. Barclays boosted their target price on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.83.

McKesson Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $427.31 on Friday. McKesson has a 1 year low of $315.78 and a 1 year high of $429.75. The stock has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $390.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.53.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 8.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,138 shares of company stock worth $12,581,657 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in McKesson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in McKesson by 17.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

