1,135 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Purchased by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,135 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Salesforce by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,447,733,000 after acquiring an additional 585,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,304,561,000 after purchasing an additional 450,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,839,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,446 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $211.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 555.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.38. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $225.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 771,961 shares of company stock worth $161,808,116. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

