23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Insider Sells $70,337.68 in Stock

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Free Report) insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 40,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $70,337.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,280.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
23andMe Price Performance
ME stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $6.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21.
23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $92.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.40 million. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 104.06%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on 23andMe from $3.75 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, May 26th.
About 23andMe
23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications; and Lemonaid telehealth platform, patients can access affiliated licensed healthcare professionals for medical consultation and treatment for several common conditions, as well as research services.
