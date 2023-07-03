23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Insider Sells $70,337.68 in Stock

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Free Report) insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 40,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $70,337.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,280.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ME stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $6.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $92.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.40 million. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 104.06%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in 23andMe by 21.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in 23andMe by 64.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 86,300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in 23andMe by 26.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in 23andMe by 83.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 39,066 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in 23andMe by 168.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 57,198 shares during the period. 29.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on 23andMe from $3.75 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications; and Lemonaid telehealth platform, patients can access affiliated licensed healthcare professionals for medical consultation and treatment for several common conditions, as well as research services.

