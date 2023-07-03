3,319 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $28,203,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 162,228 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,192,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $89.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.78. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The company has a market cap of $163.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

