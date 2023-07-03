36,953 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Bought by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 112,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 62.6% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $300,000.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $72.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.20 and a 200-day moving average of $73.56. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

