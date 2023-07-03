452,404 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Bought by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 452,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,977,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Motco lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $56.08 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $57.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.29. The company has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

